Model Town case: Arguments sought on plea against new JIT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday sought arguments on the maintainability of a petition filed against the formation of a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Model Town massacre case.

A two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Qasim Khan, heard the plea. The court sought assistance from petitioner’s lawyer on a legal point whether the petition was admissible in the high court. The court asked whether the high court had authority to inspect directives of the Supreme Court. The petitioner said the apex court had given no directives about the new JIT, except the government assurance that it had given to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding forming a new probe team.

The court will resume hearing on January 30. On January 21, the JIT, formed following the Supreme Court orders in Model Town case, had summoned former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah. The Punjab Home Department on January 3 formed a JIT for a fresh probe into the 2014 Model Town incident.

Earlier, the SC, on December 5, had winded up a petition in the Model Town case after the government assured the apex court of forming new JIT to probe the incident. The apex court on October 6 had taken notice of plea by Bisma Amjad, the daughter of Tanzila Amjad, who was among those martyred in the Model Town firing incident, seeking the formation of a new investigation team to probe the carnage.