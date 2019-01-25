Chiniot LG reps join PTI

LAHORE: A group of local body chairmen of district Chiniot called on Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and announced joining the PTI.

In a meeting held at 90-Shahrah on Thursday, Chairman Municipal Corporation, Chiniot, Mehr Arshad, League Chairman of Tehsil Bhawana Mehr Arshad and Vice Chairman Tanveer Gujar along with a number of councillors joined the PTI. They all were welcomed by Abdul Aleem Khan who assured them that the present government was preparing a strong and powerful LG system in which elected representatives of the masses would have full financial and administrative powers. Abdul Aleem Khan said from 14 districts of Punjab, local body heads have already joined the PTI because they believe that Imran Khan would fulfill all his promises. The senior minister said without transferring powers to grassroots level the issues of the masses could not resolved. Abdul Aleem Khan said in Punjab 56 companies proved to be a den of corruption and nepotism where 99pc mismanagement surfaced due to wrong practices of the then chief minister. He claimed that the government has taken responsibility for introducing reforms in every sector and the largest province of Pakistan is being put on way to progress and prosperity with a new vision. He congratulated all those who joined the PTI and assured them of his full cooperation.