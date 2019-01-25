Reforms to restore public trust in police: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that reforms in police system and other sectors of life are need of the hour and it is imperative to introduce comprehensive reforms in police system to mould it according to the public aspirations.

According to a handout issued Thursday, the CM said the public trust in the police would be restored through sustained reforms, he added. The Punjab government has already constituted a committee on police reforms which would soon present its recommendations to the government. The main purpose of reforms in police and other government sectors is to provide prompt relief and justice to the people. He reiterated that reformation of police system is the government priority and added that supremacy of law, promotion of merit and transparency as well as elimination of corruption is our important mission. He said that provision of justice and ensuring the rule of law is the responsibility of the state as a judicious social order is imperative for accelerated socio-economic development. We would go to the last extent to ensure the implementation of law, he added.

takes notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of illegal occupation of the house of a citizen by a local PTI Chairman Khalid Mahmood Dogar and has sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura. He has directed that the house should be got vacated and a report be submitted to the CM office by providing justice to the bereaved citizen.

He directed that legal action should be initiated against the persons responsible and added that land grabbers will not be tolerated. Indiscriminate action should be continued against the land grabbers and no pressure should be tolerated in this regard. He said that implementation of zero-tolerance should be continued against the squatters.