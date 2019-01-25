South Africa cricketers pardon Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad’s, apology has convinced the South African skipper Faf du Plessis and his teammates to forgive him. In a website interview, the Proteas skipper announced pardon for Sarfraz for his apparent ‘racist’ remarks. “We forgive him because he said sorry. He has apologised and has taken responsibility for it. However, it is out of our hands now as the matter is in the ICC hands,” Faf du Plessis said. The ICC has received a report from match referee and is currently considering all the options, including taking legal advice on their expected decision.