Shahbaz opens debate on mini-budget today

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif is likely to open the debate on the Amendments in the Finance Act today (Friday) in the National Assembly.

The government has set a deadline of next Friday for the passage of the bill to amend the Finance Act. Following the opening speech of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, the debate on the bill amending Finance Act will continue till Thursday and the bill is likely to pass by Friday.

While the parliamentary leaders of the parliamentary parties will deliver their speeches on mini-budget from Monday. In the meanwhile, the Opposition on Thursday held its meeting at the chamber of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to discuss the future line of action with regard to the opposition strategy during the passage process of the amendments in Finance Act.

The meeting was attended by Syed Khursheed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Khawaja Asif and Marriyuim Aurangzeb of the PML-N.

The opposition meeting condemned the attitude of the government for not starting the debate on the amendments in the Finance Act on Thursday, saying that it was first time that no debate was initiated on the budget.

The opposition was of the view that it seems that the opposition protest was not liked by Prime Minister Imran Khan and that was the reason that the government decides to voting on the Bill to amend the Finance Act instead of initiating the debate.

The opposition leaders said it was decided in the meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser that the opposition leader will open the debate on the budget. The opposition in its meeting has also discussed the tweet of Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant of Prime Minister, in which he warns the opposition leader of cancelling its production order.

It was decided that the privilege motion on behalf of the opposition leader against Naeemul Haq be moved in the National Assembly as it was threats not only to the opposition leader but also to parliament.

The opposition in its meeting also decided to take up this issue with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as being the custodian of the House it was his responsibility to protect the members of the House from the threats.