‘Resolved’

This is to draw PM Imran Khan’s attention to the inactivity of and mismanagement in the Pakistan Citizen Portal. I am an overseas Pakistani, living and working away from home for more than a decade. In November 2018, my wife was unnecessarily troubled and mistreated by the staff of one of the famous banks. Having no customer protection in our country and nowhere to go to register our humiliation, we stayed quiet. But when the portal was launched, we thought that we will be able to redress our grievance through it.

It is heartbreaking to say that even after two months, no action has been taken on our complaint and nobody even bothered to contact us. I used the same portal to register a complaint against a housing society in Lahore, which, after minting my hard-earned money, defrauded me and did not start development work. We, overseas Pakistanis, work hard in a foreign country to secure a safe life back home. At the end of the day, our fellow citizens rob us of our savings. The interesting part in the whole story is that the portal on which I have registered the complaint in this regard showed that my complaint has been resolved.

Mian Amir Hakim

Doha, Qatar