Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Drug prices

Newspost

The sudden increase in prices of drugs has caused distress among people. The rupee devaluation compelled drug manufacturers to ask DRAP for a uniform rise in the price of all medicines. But the current 15 percent hike in drug prices has caused havoc among consumers and all the other stakeholders involved.

A month ago, a few pharmaceutical companies announced to halt the production of some life-saving drugs if their demands (of an increase in prices) are not met. There needs to be a price control mechanism which can benefit both manufacturers and consumers.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi

