Drug prices

The sudden increase in prices of drugs has caused distress among people. The rupee devaluation compelled drug manufacturers to ask DRAP for a uniform rise in the price of all medicines. But the current 15 percent hike in drug prices has caused havoc among consumers and all the other stakeholders involved.

A month ago, a few pharmaceutical companies announced to halt the production of some life-saving drugs if their demands (of an increase in prices) are not met. There needs to be a price control mechanism which can benefit both manufacturers and consumers.

Kiran Farooq

Karachi