Naya Pakistan?

When PM Imran Khan was elected as prime minister, the entire country celebrated. For years, the Pakistani people prayed and hoped to see Imran Khan as their PM as they were expecting him to deliver on his promise of Naya Pakistan. More than six months have passed, but the country has seen no improvements. Is this the Naya Pakistan we were hoping for? People are facing the exact same problems.

There has been no decline in extrajudicial killings. Homeless people are still fighting cold weather while sleeping on footpaths. No system has been introduced to tackle corruption. The rising inflation has badly hurt people’s purchasing ability. The first few months have destroyed expectations of every Pakistani.

Hira Kiran Jalbani

Larkana