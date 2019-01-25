Important vaccines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is an acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in almost all pharmacies of Lahore because of which those people who get bitten by a dog are in a constant state of trouble. The relevant authorities must pay attention to this serious issue and work for making the vaccine available in the market.
Muhammad Arif
Lahore
