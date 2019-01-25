close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Engineers’ woes

Newspost

January 25, 2019

The Pakistan Engineering Council’s (PEC) attitude towards young engineers is unsatisfactory. Engineering students are not provided with internship opportunities to polish their skills. Also, the PEC’s registration fee is quite high and many fresh engineers cannot afford to pay for it. This membership is also only valid for two years after which the engineers are supposed to pay for its renewal which is not possible without attending a minimum of three workshops organised by the PEC.

How is an unemployed engineer supposed to pay huge amounts for registration, re-registration and workshops? The PEC should revise its policies and take necessary steps to provide jobs to engineering graduates.

Engineer Mashal

Peshawar

