Chelsea sign Higuain to ignite spluttering attack

LONDON: Chelsea signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus until the end of the season on Wednesday as boss Maurizio Sarri looks to ignite his spluttering attack.

Higuain will be reunited with Sarri, who managed the 31-year-old at Napoli and made him his top target in the January transfer window.After spending the first half of the season in a disappointing loan spell at AC Milan, Higuain admitted he was keen to move to Stamford Bridge.

“When the opportunity to join Chelsea presented itself I had to take it,” he told Chelsea’s website.“It’s a team I’ve always liked that has a lot of history, a wonderful stadium and they play in the Premier League, a league I’ve always wanted to play in.

“I now hope I can give back that trust Chelsea have shown me out on the pitch. I can’t wait to start and I hope to adapt as soon as possible.”Higuain had scored just once in his last 12 appearances for AC Milan.

But the former Real Madrid star, who will wear Chelsea’s number nine shirt, is expected to recreate the fruitful relationship he had with Sarri in their one season together at Napoli in 2015-16.He scored 36 league goals in 35 games for Napoli, breaking the Serie A single-season record.