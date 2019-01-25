Cops can now get Rs50,000 grant for marriage

Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday approved a marriage grant of up to Rs50,000 for personnel.

The police department also approved the proposal regarding a marriage grant for two children of those cops who died during service. The IGP took important decisions to provide maximum relief to the policemen in various matters while chairing a meeting of the Welfare Board.

According to a notification, for unmarried cops, “the grant has been allocated for their very first marriage only.” In order to apply for the grant, the applicant should submit the original Marriage Registration Certificate, service details, Nadra’s Family Registration Certificate and the wedding invitation card.