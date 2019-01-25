close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Cops can now get Rs50,000 grant for marriage

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday approved a marriage grant of up to Rs50,000 for personnel.

The police department also approved the proposal regarding a marriage grant for two children of those cops who died during service. The IGP took important decisions to provide maximum relief to the policemen in various matters while chairing a meeting of the Welfare Board.

According to a notification, for unmarried cops, “the grant has been allocated for their very first marriage only.” In order to apply for the grant, the applicant should submit the original Marriage Registration Certificate, service details, Nadra’s Family Registration Certificate and the wedding invitation card.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi