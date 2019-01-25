close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
AFP
January 25, 2019

South Korea cuts growth outlook

Business

Seoul: South Korea´s central bank cut its 2019 growth forecast Thursday, adding to concerns over the sluggish economy and persistent youth unemployment.The Bank of Korea (BOK) said it expects the world´s 11th-largest economy to expand 2.6 percent in 2019, down 0.1 percentage points from its earlier prediction.

The figure is also down from the actual expansion of 2.7 percent seen in 2018, which was its weakest pace in six years.

"As there are signs of weakening global growth, it is true that there are concerns expansion in the domestic economy is slowing," Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters.

The forecast is in line with the International Monetary Fund´s prediction and higher than the 2.5 percent outlook by Fitch Ratings.

