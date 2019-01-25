Qatar Airways celebrates operations

KARACHI: Qatar Airways is celebrating its 20th anniversary of flights to the historical cultural heart of Pakistan; Lahore, a statement said on Thursday.

The national carrier of the state-of-Qatar commenced its operations to Lahore on 2 January 1999.

Mustafa Alam Siddiqui, Lahore’s commercial manager of Qatar Airways said the airline is delighted to be celebrating 20 years of flying to Lahore.

“We look forward to introducing more visitors to the beautiful city and connect passengers to our rapidly growing network of more than 160 business and leisure destinations,” he added.

Qatar Airways operates twice daily flights to Lahore and is serviced by Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft with a spacious environment throughout the entire aircraft. Due to the high demand for frequencies, the airline has 68 weekly flights to Pakistan, including 14 flights to Karachi, 14 Flights to Islamabad, 14 flights to Lahore and 7 weekly flights to Peshawar, Sialkot & Multan, and 5 weekly flights to Faisalabad.