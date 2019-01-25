Pakistan Sourcing Summit held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment consultancy firm, organised the “Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019” (PAKSS) at a local hotel, a statement said on Thursday.
The one-day summit comprises keynote sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders and distinguished speakers, it added.
Sayeeda Leghari, chairperson of Sukkur Beverages, and chief guest on the occasion, said: “It is heartening to see the sourcing industry continue for decades and evolve into a powerful platform for finding solutions for the sector.”
“There have been a number of favourable interventions by the government to address industry issues, particularly, the working of an action plan for the implementation of a more comprehensive business inclusion policy.”
KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment consultancy firm, organised the “Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019” (PAKSS) at a local hotel, a statement said on Thursday.
The one-day summit comprises keynote sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders and distinguished speakers, it added.
Sayeeda Leghari, chairperson of Sukkur Beverages, and chief guest on the occasion, said: “It is heartening to see the sourcing industry continue for decades and evolve into a powerful platform for finding solutions for the sector.”
“There have been a number of favourable interventions by the government to address industry issues, particularly, the working of an action plan for the implementation of a more comprehensive business inclusion policy.”