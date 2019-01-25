Pakistan Sourcing Summit held

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment consultancy firm, organised the “Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019” (PAKSS) at a local hotel, a statement said on Thursday.

The one-day summit comprises keynote sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders and distinguished speakers, it added.

Sayeeda Leghari, chairperson of Sukkur Beverages, and chief guest on the occasion, said: “It is heartening to see the sourcing industry continue for decades and evolve into a powerful platform for finding solutions for the sector.”

“There have been a number of favourable interventions by the government to address industry issues, particularly, the working of an action plan for the implementation of a more comprehensive business inclusion policy.”