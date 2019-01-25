close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 25, 2019

Pakistan Sourcing Summit held

Business

January 25, 2019

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment consultancy firm, organised the “Pakistan Sourcing Summit 2019” (PAKSS) at a local hotel, a statement said on Thursday.

The one-day summit comprises keynote sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders and distinguished speakers, it added.

Sayeeda Leghari, chairperson of Sukkur Beverages, and chief guest on the occasion, said: “It is heartening to see the sourcing industry continue for decades and evolve into a powerful platform for finding solutions for the sector.”

“There have been a number of favourable interventions by the government to address industry issues, particularly, the working of an action plan for the implementation of a more comprehensive business inclusion policy.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business