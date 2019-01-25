Mega leather show from 27th

LAHORE: Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2019 is the second largest footwear and leather exhibition in the region.

The event, scheduled from January 27 to 29, will be inaugurated by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood at the Expo Centre Lahore.

Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) Chairman Hassan Javed and Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) Chairman Agha Saiddain stated this in a joint press conference on Thursday.

They said delegates from Japan, India, Turkey, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Poland, Portugal, UK and the US will attend the three-day 5th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2019 (PMLS 2019).

Pakistan Mega Leather Show was a series of vibrant, annual events promoting a wide range of leather products, including footwear, garments, gloves, etc.