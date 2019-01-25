With so much on their plates, food regulators will have to grow teeth

LAHORE: Food authorities are active in provinces with each taking action against unethical and substandard food processors and retail outlets, but the regulators have not yet been able to force the manufacturers of packaged products to print necessary information on their products.

We have seen numerous daily use and food products from abroad entering Pakistan. Complete information about the ingredients, date of manufacture and expiry and warning to those who may be allergic to any of the ingredients is given on the packing of those imported food products.

The expiry date is mentioned even on toilet soaps. All types of toothpastes have an expiry date.

The manufacturing and expiry date is mentioned on each edible packed item. This includes jams, marmalade, pickles, sauces, drinks, juices, custards, jellies, chocolates, wheat flour and its preparations, edible oil, butter, biscuits, rice, sweets, potato chips, frozen meat, and even eggs or any item that is consumed by a human being or even pets. The labels clearly mention that the only safe food colours have been used in the preparation.

We also have regulations to do the same but in practice most of the edibles in Pakistan whether raw or processed are sold without mentioning the expiry date.

When we export rice we do mention the expiry date but the same brands fail to mention this on their merchandise’s local sales. The regulatory institutions are weak and ineffective. Pakistan in fact lags far behind even the regional countries in regulation of the sales of food items.

It is mandatory to mention expiry date in Pakistan only on medicines. Even in that case there are few exceptions as no expiry date is mentioned on medicated toothpastes that contain drugs for treating ailments of teeth and gums.

The manufacturers do not mention the expiry date on normal toothpastes as well. There is no expiry date on most of the herbal medicines. Even homeopathic medicines are also sold without expiry date. All medicines are fully effective before the expiry date as afterwards their efficacy starts deteriorating with each passing day.

It was mandated as late as 1998 in Punjab to mention the ingredients and expiry date on edible oil and ghee preparations. This regulation was adhered to by most of the manufacturers for a long time. However with a weakening regulatory regime gave manufacturers the courage to relapse into old practices of keeping the consumers in the dark.

Quality and purity of the edible items is crucial for the general health of the consumers. A number of them fall ill after consuming food items that have expired. This is a great injustice to those who pay a good price for a healthy consumable product, but are cheated by the manufacturers who might have duped them into buying expired items.

These unethical practices have been effectively checked in most of the emerging economies. The manufacturers in these economies dispose of items nearing expiry date at half or even lower rates. We do not see this practice in Pakistan because manufacturers do not have to mention the cutoff date for use of edible products. We are not sure that chocolates and sweets we buy for children are fit for human consumption or not.

Reforming manufacturers would require transparent and strict regulation. Regulators’ checking and testing these items would be essential to enforce true compliance and provincial governments would have to establish creditable testing labs in this regard. These institutions have incompetent and corrupt staff that even lets the retailers that tinker with weights and measures walk away with impunity.

Short-weighing and under-measuring of items that are sold by weight and measure, respectively, is common in Pakistan. A consumer paying for one kilogram of an item might end up getting a quantity/amount that is 10-20 percent less than the weight he/she has paid for because of standard/accurate weights or weighing equipment.

Adulteration in milk, ground chilies, tomato pastes, and other such items is rampant across the country. It could only be checked if the regulatory institutions are strong, transparent, competent, and honest.

Ensuring purity of food cannot be left to provincial governments only. The federal government should have to role in the formulation and registration of each packaged and processed food.

Pakistan can take a leaf if not a whole chapter out of the Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, which is doing the same job. It does not infringe on the autonomy of states. The health of the nation comes first.