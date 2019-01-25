Stocks stay the winning course in post mini-budget euphoria

Stocks stayed the winning course on Thursday as the government in its economic reforms agenda, announced on Wednesday after trading hours, delivered on its promise of providing tax breaks to the capital market, supercharging the sentiments amid stability hopes, the dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed bullish led by autos, banking, and cement scrips as investors weighed mini-budget concessions to the corporate sector.

“Pakistan bailout packages by UAE (United Arab Emirates), Saudi Arabia, China, and tax reforms in the mini-budget catalysed today’s positive close,” Mehanti added. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.58 percent or 231.31 points to close at 40,289.16 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.60 percent or 114.59 points to end at 19,338.98 points.

Of 359 active scrips, 171 moved up, 166 retreated, and 22 remained unchanged. Investor participation remained on the rise today as traded volumes rose 37 percent to 245.866 million shares from 178.989 million a day earlier, while traded value increased 34 percent to Rs9.9 billion compared to Rs7.3 billion in the previous session.

The stock market recorded an increase of more than 500 points and showed healthy gains under the lead of auto, cement, steel and textile groups. However selling pressure in some of the heavy weights belonging to oil and exploration groups squeezed the overall rally at the local bourse.

Hamad Aslam, director research at Elixir Securities said cement companies were in the buying chart as budget did not increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on the sector.

On the other hand, Aslam said, auto sector’s performance remained mixed despite being the key beneficiary of the change in government stance announced through mini-budget.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company showed an increase of Rs 11.48, continued with its gaining streak as non-tax-filers would now be allowed to purchase cars up to 1,300 CC while profit-taking was observed in Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, which went down 4.53 percent.

Honda Atlas shares went down Rs12.58 as the company reported below par results which further dented sentiments – it announced financial results for the third quarter with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs4.21, down 58 percent. It was far below the estimates of an EPS of Rs6.20.

According to an analyst improvement in the country’s capital market was limited owing to decline in crude oil prices which squeezed the run at the oil groups, where some of the blue chips lost weight.

Beside this the analyst said the government did not touch upon the capital gains tax slab, which if it had been changed would have boosted the share values by at least 1000 points.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs100.00 to close at Rs8200.00/share, and Unilever Foods, up Rs90.00 to finish at Rs7100.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Hinopak Motors, down Rs25.93 to close at Rs508.97/share, and Indus Motor Company down Rs24.11 to close at Rs1245.31/share.

Pakistan International Bulk recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 32.699 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.81 to close at Rs12.01/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron recording a turnover of 18.006 billion shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.60 to end at Rs27.01/share.