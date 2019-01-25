Govt weighs procuring potato to save growers from losses

ISLAMABAD: The government is mulling to procure and also facilitate exports of current potato crop to rescue protestingc after domestic prices of the produce collapsed this season.

A high-level meeting was called on Thursday to weigh all possible options including procurement of potatoes to buy federal and provincial governments to consider growers demand for a credible support price mechanism as a security against unethical market forces.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, minister for National Food Security & Research, who chaired the meeting, said the government was considering various ways to address the farmers’ issues as well as streamline potato exports.

“We are negotiating with the provincial agriculture departments and another option is provision of cold storage facility to the potato growers by the provincial government,” a statement quoted minister as saying.

“Our basic focus is to facilitate potato exports that are set to start soon with a potential increase this year.”

Razzak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister on commerce and industries, was also present at the meeting along with other senior officials.

Sultan said these aforementioned “options are under negotiation and after the deliberations, one or both of them would be finalised”.

Potato growers in the Kasur, Pakpattan and Sahiwal districts of Punjab’s potato zone are staging sit-ins and protest rallies to make their voice heard as they are facing unprecedented losses given the situation.

The twelve-district-belt starting from Kasur up to Khanewal in the South, is the potato central of Punjab province as it contributes over 95 percent of the country’s total production of this edible tuber.

The minister said the government steps were targeted towards the ultimate benefit to the farmers.

The statement said the ministry also ensured the farmers that there is no tax imposed on the export of potato and for the purpose Federal Board of Revenue has been consulted to facilitate the export of potato.

It added that the issue of Afghan duty was under negotiation and concerned quarters had been approached for the reduction of Afghan tax on potato export.

The country consumes around 3.75 million tons annually and expected crop yield this season is around 4.2 million tons. Of the total crop, 95 to 97 percent is harvested in Punjab and rest is produced in other provinces.

Federal Secretary Hashim Popalzai apprised the meeting that they were negotiating with stakeholders and different options were being considered.

The statement said the option of substantial procurement of potato by Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation was also discussed with an aim to facilitate the potato growers and eschew the crisis situation.

It is pertinent to mention that Ministry of National Food Security is setting up a facilitation center in Okara (Punjab) for the farmers/ exporters prior to the start of export.

Earlier this month, China said it was interested in buying Pakistani potatoes but Islamabad first must ensure the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements.

Exporters also urged the government not to drag its heels on the SPS requirement so that potato growers, who are facing a crisis, could get a chance to export their surplus production to China.

Fruit and vegetable exporters association in a letter to government said, “Had this unique opportunity not surfaced, the growers would have no other option but to bury the huge surplus quantity in ground, sustaining huge financial losses”.