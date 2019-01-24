Pakistan may miss 2020 Olympics following FIH suspension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may well go on to miss the 2020 Tokyo (Japan) Olympics even before participating in the qualification round as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) suspended greenshirts from entire Pro League following their inability to honour the commitments of travelling to Argentina for their first engagement.

The FIH in response to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) request to allow the team sits out of the first leg of matches, suspended the country from all Pro League matches. Participation in the newly introduced Pro League is a must for participation in all future international mega events. The League that has already started would also serve as the qualification for Olympics.

In letter addressed to acting secretary Akhlaq Ahmad Usmani, FIH said that Pakistan reluctance would only jeopardize the schedule and the world body has left with no option but to suspend Pakistan from the event.

The PHF in an unnecessary haste had expressed their inability to compete in the first leg of matches that included two matches against Argentina and one each against Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan was to play their first match against Argentina in Argentina on February 2.

The PHF claimed that it had no money to pay for travelling, boarding and lodging. Only last month, the PHF announced receiving Rs 100 million from Sindh government.