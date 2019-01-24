55 companies to be conferred CSR awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 55 most prestigious companies with significant contribution for social development through different remarkable projects and activities will be given awards at 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to be held on January 24, 2019 in Islamabad.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest in CSR Award ceremony while Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir will grace the inaugural session, says a press release here on Wednesday.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) is organising the event.

NFEH President M Naeem Qureshi said that the 11th CSR summit and awards is organised to pay tribute to dignitaries and legends of the country who made an exceptional difference in the service of humanity, which is not only example for people of Pakistan but for the whole world.