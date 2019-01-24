close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 24, 2019

55 companies to be conferred CSR awards

National

January 24, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 55 most prestigious companies with significant contribution for social development through different remarkable projects and activities will be given awards at 11th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to be held on January 24, 2019 in Islamabad.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest in CSR Award ceremony while Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir will grace the inaugural session, says a press release here on Wednesday.

The National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) is organising the event.

NFEH President M Naeem Qureshi said that the 11th CSR summit and awards is organised to pay tribute to dignitaries and legends of the country who made an exceptional difference in the service of humanity, which is not only example for people of Pakistan but for the whole world.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan