Demo against highway officials for delaying road construction

JHANG: The civic circles and human rights’ activists, along with the family members of the accidents’ victims, staged a demonstration against the Punjab Highway Department officials for their criminal negligence in on-time completion of the Rs60.2 million worth road project besides giving financial compensation to the aggrieved families. An elderly woman succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

She was injured when a motorcycle rickshaw overturned due to road craters on the aforementioned road. Moreover, an orphan girl student was also crushed to death when she fell from the motorcycle rickshaw on the same bumpy road a few months back.

The protesters holding placards shouted slogans against highway authorities for overlooking the poor performance of local engineers who have failed to complete the half-kilometre urban area road for the last one and half years.

Punjab Highway Department Jhang XEN Azmat Hayat said about Rs50m work of the project had been completed and the remaining portion would be completed when the outstanding funds would be released.