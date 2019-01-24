Hundreds leave for destinations as KKH cleared

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of passengers, who remained stranded in three places of Upper Kohistan, left for their respective destinations after the district administration cleared the KKH to traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. “We cleared KKH for traffic but now only goods transport is stopped in district,” DPO Abdul Saboor Khan told reporters. He said the KKH had been blocked at Dassu, Shatial and Zaseen following heavy landslide the other day. “Though we have also reopened KKH at Shatial for light traffic, heavy lories are still stuck up there,” said Khan. Mobility of vehicles was restricted beyond Dassu, district headquarters, following 9am due to the possibility of more land-sliding on KKH.