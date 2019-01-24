Customs court orders Ayyan to appear

RAWALPINDI: Expressing strong anger, Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi Judge Muhammad Arshad Bhutta on Wednesday rejected all applications filed by fashion model Ayyan Ali regarding suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants, permanent exemption from appearance and disposal of currency smuggling case against her. The Judge ordered Ayyan Ali to appear in the court or she will be declared an ‘absconder.’ The court has adjourned further hearing of currency smuggling case till February 15, 2019. The court also sent notices to the witnesses to appear on the next hearing. The Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi had reserved its verdict on the pleas of supermodel in last date of hearing. During hearing, the court in the state of anger insisted if Ayyan failed to appear on next date of hearing, the court will start process to declare her a proclaimed offender. The court also said that fashion model was involved in currency smuggling case. The Customs department is responsible for preventing smuggling of foreign currency, it ruled.

It is worth mentioning here that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant for supermodel as she did not appear in court in 33 hearings.

The Special Prosecutor of Customs Ameen Ferooz told the court that Ayyan Ali attended hearing of currency smuggling case two years back. She has missed 33 hearings. He requested court to cancel all her pleas and bound her to appear in the court on next hearing.

The lawyer of Ayyan Ali said that his client was afraid therefore she is not appearing in the court. He also argued that she is scared of being arrested. Her lawyer requested the court to cancel arrest warrant for his client.

The fashion model was arrested from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA), Islamabad in March 2015 on charges of trying smuggling over half a million dollars in cash out of the country. The Special Customs Court (SCC) Rawalpindi indicted her in November 2015 for trying to smuggle the money. But, she pleaded not guilty.

The fashion woman spent four months in Adiala Jail and the government also put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

In 2016, Ayyan Ali was granted bail and she subsequently left for Dubai after a court ordered removal for her name from ECL.