Extension to military courts: Opposition parties working on combined response

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties are working to come out with a combined response on the extension of the constitutional amendment, continuing the powers of the military courts to try civilian terrorists.

This is a good opportunity to bring about unity among the parliamentary opposition parties, a senior opposition leader told The News. “Everyone is willing to join hands to become a formidable force as they are pushed into a scenario where they have no other option.” He said that in case the opposition decides to support the extension as one force, it will seek a foolproof timeframe to enable the criminal justice system in a phased manner to be in a position to speedily proceed against the terrorists, he said. “During out talks with the government side, we will make concrete proposals to improve the civilian justice system so that there is no need of military courts after some time,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah told this correspondent. “Our effort will to make our suggestions part of the constitutional amendment so that there is no subsequent deviation from them.” One proposal is that the opposition should agree to just one-year extension of military courts. Initially, these tribunals were introduced for two years and then extended for another two years.

A PML-N source told The News that there were two opinions in the party which have been discussed. One view is that the military courts should be extended while the other runs against it and stresses that when there has been significant fall in terrorist activities because of the concerted operations of the law enforcement agencies, there is no further need to have the military courts in place. The source said that leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif was conscious of the publicly aired opinion of the PPP against the constitutional amendment. He said that at the same time, the PML-N president wants the opposition parties to show harmony on the extension of military courts. The PML-N wants unity among the opposition parties but faces a tough choice to be on the same page with the PPP which has openly declared more than once that it will oppose the military courts.

Rana Sanaullah said that if the opposition parties demonstrate consensus on the constitutional amendment, their unity would become reinforced and strengthened, forgiving and forgetting their past policies, to be in a position to give a tough time to the government in and outside of Parliament. He said that in all the meetings with Speaker Asad Qaisar and other government leaders on different issues including the business in the National Assembly and Senate, the PML-N, PPP, Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and other opposition parties have always taken a joint stand. The PML-N leader said that the official policies have brought the opposition parties close to each other. He said that when all opposition entities were battered by the cabinet members, they have no option but to team up to counter the onslaught.

Rana Sanaullah said that both the PML-N and PPP have learnt lessons by adopting conflicting approaches on the election of the half of the Senate, its chairman and deputy chief, the prime minister and speaker. This benefited their rivals, he opined.