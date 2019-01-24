Opposition finalises names for coordination body

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has finalised the names for the coordination committee to formulate its strategy. The decision to form the coordination committee was taken in a meeting of the heads of the opposition parties that was held a few days back at the chamber of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The committee would be comprised of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi from the PML-N, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman from PPP, Maulana Abdul Wasey and Alia Kamran from the MMA and Amir Haider Hoti from the ANP.