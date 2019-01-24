close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Soldier martyred in Mohmand landmine blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

GHALLANAI: A soldier of the paramilitary Mohmand Rifles was martyred and another was wounded in a landmine blast in Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said that Lance Naik Naushad Mohmand and Sepoy Ahmad were on their way when the explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred in Qandari Qayyumabad. They said Naushad Mohmand embraced martyrdom on the spot while Ahmad sustained injuries.

The Mohmand Rifles and Mohmand Levies Force launched a search operation in the area after the incident in a bid to track down the attackers and facilitators, but there was no report of any arrest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan