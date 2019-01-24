State-run TV has Rs19.8 billion liabilities

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to utilise services of state run TV to bring to light country’s soft image, national legacy and principles that was the cause of creation of Pakistan, across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the state run TV to focus on highlighting country's soft image, national heritage, and ideology of Pakistan. The premier chaired a meeting to discuss reforms in the state run TV at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here on Wednesday.

The meeting took up the state of affairs in the state run lone television channel. He asked the state run TV administration to evolve a coordinated plan to overcome financial difficulties of the organisation.

The sources said that state run TV would be provided required support for its improvement. The prime minister was briefed that state run TV is facing outstanding amount of Rs5.8 billion, while it has to pay Rs14 billion to pensioners, and Rs1.2 billion are further needed to upgrade its network.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion. Managing Director of state run TV Arshad Khan presented a cheque of Rs8 million on behalf of state run TV employees to Prime Minister Khan for dam fund. The managing director briefed the prime minister about its programmes and expansion plan in the state run TV network.