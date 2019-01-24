PHA workers threaten protest against forced retrenchments

MULTAN: The Parks and Horticulture Authority employees have warned to protest against the proposed termination of 80 contractual employees to allegedly recruit persons on political grounds and demanded the continuation of their contracts.

They announced resisting the forced retrenchment of employees and demanded the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government to protect their jobs. The employees said that all of them were recruited after passing the NTS test and their proposed termination was not justified. Talking to journalists here, PHA Employees Union president Ghaffar Shahid said the bureaucracy had made the bread and butter of more than 80 employees at stake to allegedly fill the vacant posts with their blue-eyed persons. He said the union had formed a committee to contact other unions and labour organisations to form a united front against the forced retrenchments in Multan.

He said the PHA director general had gone to perform Umrah without giving charge to any official, leaving a state of uncertainty at the PHA. He said at least 55 employees had been waiting for their December salaries and they would still not be able to receive the salaries in the absence of any acting DG.

He said the PHA had also planned contract termination of 100 employees in March. He said department bureaucracy would not be allowed to play with fate of poor employees. “All workers welcomed the PTI government and they were expecting opening new opportunities but the govt is snatching current jobs from the employees. Shahid said that the premier’s Green Punjab Campaign feared to face a suspension due to non-issuance of petrol to the vehicles being engaged for watering plants. The PHA had spent millions of rupees to promote greenery in Multan. If plants would not be watered in the next 4-5 days, fresh plants will start withering, he added.

He said the bureaucracy was hatching a conspiring to foil the PTI govt. The Multan bureaucracy had launched a drive in the name of removing encroachments to aggravate hatred among the people against the PTI government. When contacted PTI district president and PHA chairman, Aijaz Janjua contradicted from terminating the contractual employees. He said the PHA director admin was not available, which delayed renewal of contracts. He said the matter would be solved soon after the return of PHA director general from Umrah.

Strict action demanded against CTD for extrajudicial killings: The district bar lawyers have condemned the Sahiwal extra-judicial killings of innocent people.

Multan High Court Bar Association ex-president Habibullah Shakir organised a meeting at the district bar hall, saying the Sahiwal incident is a conspiracy to destroy the image of a Punjab chief minister, leaving an impact that he is incompetent in running the administrative affairs of the province.

Shakir said, “There are a number of candidates from the PTI central Punjab who want to prove Buzdar’s incompetence. The rulers should devise a foolproof mechanism to prevent the occurrence of such events. If the government does not evolve a mechanism then police and the Counter Terrorism Department will hatch conspiracies in obeying the orders of the senior officials.” He demanded constitution of a judicial commission to be headed by Lahore High Court judge and two session judges for taking stern action against the involved officials.

Pakistan Bar Council ex-vice chairman Mirza Aziz Akbar Baig said that Sahiwal incident was a great tragedy which put the entire nation into mourning. He said the killing of innocent people cannot be defended at any level. He demanded stern action against the involved CTD officials.