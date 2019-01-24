ACE makes progress in GDA scam

GUJRANWALA: A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment has successfully made progress in the GDA mega corruption case as the GDA director general has agreed to become an approver against the arrested department officers.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that director town planning Tariq Rauf, Umer Farooq and others were arrested. During the investigation, GDA DG Maqbool Ahmed Langah has agreed to become an approver against the arrested officers and also recorded his statement before the court of the judicial magistrate and the ACE authorities. In his statement, Langah confessed that there were embezzlements in the approval cases of housing societies. He said the DG agreed to give proofs against the corrupt officers of the department. “The ACE has already registered a case against the corrupt GDA officers for corruption of over 930 million rupees,” he added.

TWO DIE ON ROAD: Two persons died in a road accident here at Qilla Didar Singh on Wednesday. Reportedly, Adnan and Maqsood were returning to Gujranwala on a motorcycle. When they reached near Qilla Didar Singh, a speeding bus collided with them.