QAT G-II: AJK 144/2 on rain-marred day

ISLAMABAD: AJK’s Usman Maroof’s innings of 70 not out was the highlight of day’s play in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II match against Bahawalpur at the Mirpur Ground (AJK) on Wednesday.
On rain-marred day where just 38 overs were possible, AJK reached 144 for 2 at the close of opening day’s play Wednesday. Naved Malik (58 not out) was also did well.Scores: AJK Region first innings 144-2 in 38 overs (Usman Maroof 70*, Naved Malik 58*, Attaullah 1-38, Kaleem Ullah 1-45) vs Bahawalpur Region
Scores of other matches: At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Hyderabad Region 189-4 in 57 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, M Sulaman 51, Bilawal Bhatti 2-35) vs Sialkot Region.
At NBP Stadium Karachi: D.M Jamali Region 215 all out in 75 overs (Abid Ali 62, Dawood Khan 57*, Fawad Malook 4-49, M Bilal 2-36). Abbottabad Region 84-2 in 20 overs (Sajjad Ali 38 not out, Talib Hussain 1-23, Saleem Mal 1-30)
At UBL Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region 91 all out in 35.2 overs(Bismillah Khan 59, M Asghar 5-32, Ashiq Ali 4-11). Karachi Region Blues 229-3 in 53.1 overs (Saud Shakeel 108, Hassan Mohsin 82, M Jawed 2-59).
