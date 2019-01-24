Empty seats dampen Asian Cup atmosphere

ABU DHABI: Football managers used to screaming themselves hoarse during games are finding little need to reach for a post-match lozenge at the Asian Cup — where their voices echo around sparsely-populated stadia.

This month’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates has struggled to attract crowds, with some coaches grumbling about the swathes of empty seats at the continent’s showpiece competition.

“I personally think the atmosphere of the Asian Cup could be a little more enthusiastic, more exciting,” Iran boss Carlos Queiroz told reporters.“To be honest not only me but the Chinese, everyone, has been talking about it. (They) expected much better and a more enthusiastic atmosphere all over the country and at all the stadiums.”

Hosted under the slogan “Bringing Asia together”, the Asian Cup has so far fallen short of persuading enough of the region’s fans to turn up and watch games.Iran look one of the teams to beat, but barely 5,000 watched them thrash tournament first-timers Yemen 5-0 in their opening game at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed stadium — a venue that seats 40,000.Barely a thousand more showed up to watch holders Australia and four-time champions Japan reach the quarterfinals, while even hosts UAE have played at half-empty grounds.