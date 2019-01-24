Kohli to be rested for final two NZ ODIs, T20s

NAPIER: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be rested for the final two ODIs of the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand and the subsequent T20 series, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the announcement said.

While there will be no replacement named for Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the Hamilton and Wellington ODIs before the succeeding three-match T20I series that kicks in on February 6. India lead the ODI series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Napier.