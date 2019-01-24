Hopes fade for striker Sala as final message emerges

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey: Hopes faded on Wednesday of finding a missing plane carrying Cardiff City’s record new signing Emiliano Sala, as it emerged the Argentine striker had sent relatives a desperate message shortly before the light aircraft disappeared over the Channel.

Floating objects have been found in the water, and police on the British island of Guernsey, which sits off the north coast of France, have warned the chances of the passengers surviving were “slim”.

As rescuers in three planes and a helicopter scoured the sea, Argentine media reported that Sala sent a final message before the plane disappeared from radar around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Guernsey on Monday night.

The player’s mother, Mercedes, told Argentine television channel C5N that the plane belonged to Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman, but he disputed the claim.

Britain’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), which is investigating, said the single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu plane was registered in the United States. But the identity of the pilot, the only other person in the plane, has not been officially confirmed. Sala, who signed with the Premier League club on Saturday from French Ligue 1 club Nantes for a reported fee of 17 million euros ($19.3 million), was due to attend a training session with Cardiff on Tuesday.

Rescuers on Tuesday said they had covered an area of 1,155 square miles (3,000 square-kilometre) in the Channel spotted “a number of floating objects in the water”.In an update on Wednesday, Guernsey Coast Guard captain David Barker said there was “as yet no trace today of the missing aircraft”.

The pilot had requested to lower his altitude shortly before air traffic control in neighbouring Jersey lost contact with the plane. Rescuers’ hopes rest in the possibility that the passengers are in a life raft, which has so far evaded detection. But Ken Fairbank, a former AAIB investigator, said it was “extremely unlikely now that anyone would be found alive, even assuming the aircraft made a controlled ditching”.