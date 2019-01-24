House looted

TOBA TEK SINGH: Robbers barged into a house in Gojra and took away cash and other valuables on Tuesday night.

According to police, three bandits entered the house of Hafiz Abdul Rashid in Gulshan Mahmood Colony and took hostage the whole family.

The gunmen took away Rs 200,000, a mobile phone and golden jewellery and other valuables worth more than Rs 500,000.