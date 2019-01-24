Coalmine incident flayed

LAHORE: Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad whilst expressing solidarity with the families of the bereaved Dakki Coalminers has demanded full investigation of the incidence. “It is the second accident at Dakki within a month which has cost precious lives”, said Jawad Ahmad. He said the provincial government has neither organised safety of coal miners nor announced a compensation for the injured. BPP fights for the rights of labourers and will always stand up against any injustice with them.