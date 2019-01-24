PU seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PST) will organise a seminar on ‘The Afghan Peace Talks: The Latest Situation and Analysis of the Past and Look into the Future’ on Thursday (today) at 10am in the Committee Room of Pakistan Study Centre. Department of International Relations & Peace & Conflict Studies, NUML, Islamabad’s Prof Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan will throw light on the topic.
