Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Punjab approves six uplift schemes

Lahore

The Punjab government approved six schemes of urban development and tourism sector at an estimated cost of Rs64.602 million.

These schemes were approved in the 15th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year presided over by Planning & Development Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. The approved development schemes included: feasibility study, detailed design and preparation of PC-I for construction of housing units in housing scheme Chishtian (PC-II) at the cost of Rs2.917 million, feasibility study, detailed design and preparation of PC-I for construction of housing units in housing scheme Lodhran (PC-II) at the cost of Rs3.120 million, feasibility study, detailed design and preparation of PC-I for construction of housing units in housing scheme Renala Khurd (PC-II) at the cost of Rs3.120 million, feasibility study for identification of potential touristic sites in Koh-e-Suleman Area (PC-II) at the cost of Rs21.349 million, feasibility study for development of Kotli Sattian as a new tourist destination (PC-II) at the cost of Rs20.266 million and feasibility study for establishment of tourist resort near Namal Lake, Tallagang Road, Mianwali (PC-II) at the cost of Rs13.830 million.

