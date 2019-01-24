More rain forecast

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to persist in the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and may persist till next 24-36 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at few places in Malakand Division, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Okara 40mm, Sargodha (City 24mm, A/P 15mm), Murree 15mm, Gujrat 17mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 11mm, Z.P 06mm, IIAP 05mm, Bokra, Golrha 03mm), Sialkot (A/P 10mm, City 001mm), Gujrat 09mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 05mm), Mianwali, Chakwal 05mm, Layyah, Kamra 04mm, Narowal 03mm, Bhakkar 02mm, Dir (Lower 20mm, Upper 12mm), Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif 19mm, Mirkhani 16mm, Parachinar 15mm, Balakot 08mm, Pattan, Kalam 07mm, Drosh 06mm, Bannu 05mm, Kakul, Chitral 04mm, Risalpur 03mm, Cherat 02mm, Kotli 20mm, Muzaffarabad 12mm, Rawalakot 10mm, Garhi Dupatta 06mm and Bunji 05mm while snowfall was recorded at Malam Jabba, Murree and Kalam. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Ziarat where mercury dropped down to -13°C while at Kalat it was -11°C, at Skardu -09°C, Quetta and Gupis -06°C, at Bagrote, Kalam, Astore and Malam Jabba it was -05°C, at Murree and Dalbandin it was -03°C, at Zhob, Hunza, Drosh and Parachinar it was -02°C and at Nukkundi, Rawalakot and Chillas it was -01°C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was 4.7°C and maximum was 16.2°C.