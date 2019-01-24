No room for violatorsof law in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has fulfilled the promise of providing justice with regard to Sahiwal tragedy and the announcement of initiating action against the responsible persons within 72 hours has been fulfilled.

He said there is no room for the violators of law in the new Pakistan. The Punjab government is committed to its promise of providing justice; responsible persons have been identified in the light of initial JIT report and legal action has been initiated against them. He said that supremacy of law is a promise of the government of Imran Khan from the day first and we will go to the last extent to ensure the implementation of law and justice in the province because provision of justice and maintaining of merit and law are our priorities, the chief minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony and brotherhood.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is consists of four federating units, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and it is enriched with the wealth of natural resources. Pakistan will be developed when all the federating units will progress collectively. In order to move the country forward, we all will have to work jointly as Pakistan will achieve its destination with collective efforts, he added.

He said the PTI government is pursuing the policy of promoting inter-provincial harmony. It is sanguine that students of Gilgit-Baltistan are studying in the educational institutions of Punjab, he added. The people living in Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and their development and prosperity is very dear to us. The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would play its role in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan adding that assistance will be provided to it in different sectors.