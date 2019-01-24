Hepatitis virus found in drinking water, PA told

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday barred Law Minister Raja Basharat from briefing the media about the initial inquiry report on the cold blooded killings of a family by CTD officials in Sahiwal.

The Speaker issued the directives on the criticism by the opposition members, particularly former PA Speaker Rana Iqbal and Dr Mazhar who had complained that the law minister had promised to brief the House first before going to the media, but he later promised the media to give a detailed briefing on the issue.

The law minster assured the House that he would first take the House members into confidence regarding the initial fact finding on the issue, and brief the media later in this regard.

Punjab Assembly proceedings on Wednesday suffered several setbacks as first the proceedings were struck by lack of quorum and them by a commotion by the opposition members, causing disruption in the House for over an hour at the start of the day’s business. The opposition members seemed to have come to the House determined that they would not let the government run the House. They indicated absence of quorum as soon as the proceedings began after the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Mazari who was chairing the session at that time had to suspend the proceedings twice to enable the government to maintain the minimum number of members required to run the House proceedings.

But no sooner had the proceedings resumed after the Question Hour, the opposition members created a rumpus when speaking on point of order. They rejected the constitution of JIT on the Sahiwal killings and demanded that a high-level judicial commission be constituted to probe the incident. They demanded a debate in the House on the initial inquiry report of the incident, and warned that the incident was of a heinous nature in which CTD police officials shot dead four people, including a man, a woman and a girl of a family, in cold blood before the eyes of other three minor children of the family. The opposition demanded that government constitute a judicial commission to probe the matter since the JIT had lost confidence in the eyes of the public.

The deputy speaker rejected the opposition’s demand to debate on the issue which led to the rumpus as the opposition members gathered around the Speaker’s dais, tore away the copies of the agenda and raised slogans against the leaders of the PTI government. The rumpus continued despite several efforts by the deputy speaker to calm down the agitated members.

Later, he left the chair which was occupied by the Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who finally succeeded in pacifying the opposition members and began the official business. The House passed three bills through majority vote which included Punjab Domestic Workers Bill, Namal Institute Mianwali Bill and Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Bill, while the fourth bill on the agenda, titled Punjab Prevention of Conflict of Interests Bill, was left pending on the request of opposition members who wanted the government to include their amendments in the draft bill which were rejected by the government.

Earlier, Senior Minister Aleem Khan admitted that the hepatitis virus was found in the drinking water resources all over the province which was an alarming situation. Replying to a supplementary question, he said the government had planned to establish another authority to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the citizens during the current year. He assured the House that providing clean and safe drinking water to the citizens was the top priority of the PTI government.

To another supplementary question, the minister told the House that government had planned to begin generating power from solid waste in seven large cities in the province, adding that these projects would be completed during in 2019. He said the project would also help reduce the environmental pollution.