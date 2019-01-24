Power tariff raised by Rs0.57/unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed an increase of Rs0.57/unit in electricity tariff for all the power distribution companies except K-Electric on account of fuel price adjustment for December 2018.

This increase has been made as in December the cost of fuel was high while the power consumers were charged with low rates, so the adjustment and increase has been made to recover the amount, the power regulator said. Ex-Wapda Discos would charge this Rs0.57/unit increase in electricity bills of February 2019. The Nepra took this decision in a public hearing here on Wednesday. The regulator also took notice of the use of expensive furnace oil for power generation instead of RLNG for power generation and asked the CPPA to provide the details of the RLNG supply agreement.