FIH throws Pakistan out of Pro League

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Pakistan were thrown out of the inaugural FIH Pro League after they pulled out of the first three matches of the tournament, the international federation said Wednesday.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) said that Pakistan informed the world body on Wednesday that they were no longer able to play the first three games scheduled against Argentina, Australia and New Zealand, citing “inevitable circumstances”.

“Therefore, the FIH has taken the decision to suspend Pakistan from the 2019 FIH Pro League in order to not jeopardize the regularity and the smooth delivery of the event,” the world body added.

“It is regretful that Pakistan has decided only now to withdraw from the first games of the FIH Pro League. Consequently, FIH was left with no other option than suspending Pakistan from the rest of the competition’s season,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement.

“At this stage, I would like to thank all participating National Associations who had adapted to their schedules to support a solution for Pakistan to join the competition this year,” it said.Pakistan hockey has been facing financial problems for some time now which has affected the national team’s participation in major tournaments.

Pakistan was on the verge of pulling out of the recent World Cup in Bhubaneswar before a cricket franchise decided to sponsor the hockey team for the mega event in India last December.

The non-participation of Pakistan will have no impact on the competition’s format. The eight men’s teams of the FIH Pro League will play each other on a home and away basis from January to June, the FIH said.