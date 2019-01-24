Sarfraz faces ICC sanctions over on-field taunt

KARACHI: It was just supposed to be an on-field taunt, which was uttered out of frustration more than anything else.

But there is clear and present danger that Sarfraz Ahmed’s ‘abay kaalay…’ taunt aimed at South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo in the second ODI in Durban on Tuesday night might land the Pakistan captain in serious trouble.

An International Cricket Council (ICC) official confirmed to ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the matter is now in ICC’s hands and would be dealt under the governing body’s anti-racism code.Sources said that Sarfraz was summoned by the match officials in Durban after he was caught on the broadcast stump mics making a comment against Phehlukwayo. Speaking in Urdu, Sarfraz could be heard saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?”

Translated in English, it would roughly mean: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?”According to the sources, Sarfraz told the match officials that he didn’t mean to pass any racist comments and had uttered the sentence out of sheer frustration.

However, ‘The News’ has learnt that the matter isn’t with the match officials anymore. It has been sent to the ICC which will, according an official, appoint a judicial commissioner to look into it.

“It could take around two to three days for the process to complete,” said the official.Sarfraz, who is already under fire over his team’s catastrophic showing in the three-Test series against the Proteas, has shot himself in the foot by making the seemingly racist slur. It was prompted by Phehlukwayo’s lucky run in the series which is now tied at 1-1 after South Africa succeeded in a tense chase in Durban.

In the 37th over, Phehlukwayo inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery to deep fine leg for a single. He was on 50 at the time and as he ran off to the non-striker’s end, Sarfraz made the comment.

Agencies add: On commentary, Mike Haysman asked Ramiz Raja, “What’s he saying there Ramiz?”“Difficult really to translate that,” Ramiz replied. “It’s a big long sentence.”Phehlukwayo had enjoyed considerable fortune through the innings, not least when successfully reviewing an on-field lbw dismissal and a dropped catch in the over before this incident. Pakistan’s players had come hard at him early on, though in the post-match presentation he said, “it was good chat”.

“The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident. They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC,” said Mohammed Moosajee, the South Africa team manager.

In the Anti-Racism code, in place since October 2012, an offence is described as “any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin.”

South Africa won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 5

Fakhar Zaman c Miller b Olivier 26

Babar Azam c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 12

Mohammad Hafeez c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 9

Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Phehlukwayo 21

Shadab Khan c Van der Dussen b Shamsi 18

Hussain Talat st Klaasen b Shamsi 2

*†Sarfraz Ahmed b Phehlukwayo 41

Faheem Ashraf lbw b Shamsi 0

Hasan Ali c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 59

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 1

Extras (lb 2, w 7) 9

Total (all out; 45.5 overs) 203

Fall: 1-15, 2-37, 3-58, 4-58, 5-85, 6-92, 7-107, 8-112, 9-202, 10-203

Bowling: Rabada 9-1-35-2 (2 w); Paterson 8-1-37-0 (2 w); Olivier 9-0-51-1 (1 w); Phehlukwayo 9.5-2-22-4 (1 w); Shamsi 10-0-56-3 (1 w)

South Africa

R Hendricks c Sarfraz b Shaheen 5

H Amla b Shaheen 8

H van der Dussen not out 80

*F du Plessis c Sarfraz b Shaheen 8

D Miller c Imam b Shadab 31

†H Klaasen b Shadab 0

A Phehlukwayo not out 69

Extras (lb 2, w 3) 6

Total (5 wickets; 42 overs) 207

Fall: 1-12, 2-15, 3-29, 4-80, 5-80

Bowling: Faheem 7-0-32-0; Shaheen 9-0-44-3 (2 w); Hafeez 6-0-36-0; Hasan 8-0-31-0; Shadab 10-0-46-2; Hussain 2-0-16-0 (1 w)

Did not bat: K Rabada, D Paterson, D Olivier, T Shamsi

Result: South Africa won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Andile Phehlukwayo (SA)

Series: The five-match series is level at 1-1

Umpires: Bongani Jele (South Africa) and Paul Reiffel (Australia). TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)