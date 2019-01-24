Mini-budget packs impetus for equities

KARACHI: Measures announced in the mini-budget pack an impetus for the capital market that is likely to see a strong surge after the abolition of taxes on buying and selling of shares and dividends for group companies, analysts said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the second supplementary finance bill of this fiscal focusing on improving ease of doing business, simplifying procedures for setting up businesses and undertaking investment.

Ahfaz Mustafa, CEO Ismail Iqbal Securities said the budget had provided several incentives for investment and will prove to be a stimulation for an otherwise flailing economy.

“With regards to the PSX (Pakistan Stock Exchange) we welcome the three moves of the carryover losses for 3 years, abolition of 0.02 percent withholding tax and relief in the intra-corporate dividend,” Mustafa said.

Hamad Aslam, director research at Elixir Securities, said the economic reforms package announced by the finance minister has been largely positive for the equity markets. “The fear of additional taxes on corporates and individuals was put to rest, while speculations of increase in GST also proved baseless,” Aslam said

“The most important sentiment driver will be the abolishment of Advance Tax of 0.02 percent on brokers – as it has been translating into roughly 25 percent of the revenues and was clearly imposed without taking the ground realities under consideration.”

Aslam however said the carry forward of capital loss on stocks was now allowed for 3 years, which was a positive development, but not a game-changer.

“The other positive developments for the listed equities have come in the form of: 1) rationalisation of tax on inter-corporate dividends (positive for conglomerates such as Engro Corp, Lucky Cement and Packages Limited), 2) abolishment of penal tax on retained earnings, and 3) abolishment of Super Tax on Non-Banking Companies from FY20 (from 1 percent to 0 percent),” Aslam said. In terms of impact on sectors, Aslam said automobile assemblers and parts manufacturers were the biggest winners.

“Non-filers are now allowed to buy cars up to 1,300 CC which (along with curtailment of loopholes in imports of reconditioned cars) can arrest the decline in sales,” the Elixir analyst said

According to another analyst, for the overall economy, the supplementary finance bill remains a non-event as it has not addressed the structural issue of fiscal deficit for which the need of the hour is to bring tax evaders under the tax net and initiate actions and policies to tap agriculture, real estate and services sectors. Samiulah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib, said the decisions taken by the government through supplementary budget were growth-oriented and would augment the investment culture in the country.

“The measures for the capital market would boost the market sentiment and increase cash flows for the companies giving double taxation and paying tax on dividend of 15 percent within the group,” Tariq said.