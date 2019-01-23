Dussen leads South Africa to series-levelling victory

DURBAN: Hendrick Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo guided South Africa to a series-levelling win in a roller-coaster second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.The pair came together when South Africa were 80 for five in reply to Pakistan´s 203. They put on an unbeaten 127 as South Africa won by five wickets with eight overs to spare.

Van der Dussen, 29, playing in his second one-day international, made an unbeaten 80 after scoring 93 on debut in South Africa´s five-wicket defeat in the first match in Port Elizabeth. “What you look for in new players is composure and calmness at the crease. We´re looking for big-match players. He´s smashing that door down for a permanent position in our strongest XI,” said South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Phehlukwayo was named man-of-the-match after two career-best performances. He took four for 22 in Pakistan´s innings and then scored 69 not out to share Du Plessis´s praise for what he said was an outstanding partnership.

The match went through several phases. An early finish seemed likely when Pakistan crashed to 112 for eight after being sent in to bat. But Hasan Ali, batting at number ten, hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls and helped captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41) put on 90 for the ninth wicket to enable Pakistan to reach 203.