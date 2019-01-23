close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Indian army to get 3,000 French anti-tank missiles

January 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to further its hegemonic designs in South Asia, the Indian army is planning to buy more than 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles from France.

The deal is likely to be worth over 1,000 crore Indian rupees. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), “An Army proposal in this regard would come up for discussion at a high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry for buying more than 3,000 of the second-generation Milan 2T ATGMs, which are license-produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited in partnership with a French firm,” a report by New Delhi-based Indian news agency, the Asian News International (ANI) said.

The report, quoting sources in the Defence Ministry, said even though Indian army is searching for third-generation ATGMs with a range greater than its existing Milan 2T and Konkur ATGMs, it has a requirement of as many as 70,000 ATGMs of different types and nearly 850 various launchers.

