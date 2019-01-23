UNGA president lauds Pak Army’s role in terror war

RAWALPINDI: President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s contributions for the United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maria Fernanda expressed these views during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary also said that the UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism and efforts to resolve the regional issues. During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security. The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of the United Nations.