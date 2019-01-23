ICC names Test, ODI teams of the year

DUBAI: The ICC on Wednesday announced the men’s Test and ODI teams of the year with Virat Kohli named captain of both sides following a remarkable 2018 as batsman and skipper, says an ICC release.

The awards, which honour performances during a calendar year, saw the India captain Kohli walk into both sides which were selected by the ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters.

The Test team also features his compatriots, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is the only player apart from Kohli to feature in both sides. New Zealand also has three players in the Test squad with captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and opener Tom Latham selected. Five other nations make up the remainder of the Test team — Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Jason Holder (Windies), top-ranked Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia) and Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan).

The ODI team has opener Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah from India along with captain Kohli, while England are represented by Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), top-ranked Rashid Khan (Afghan-istan) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand) complete the ODI XI.

ICC men’s Test team: 1. Tom Latham (New Zealand), 2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), 3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand), 4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt), 5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), 6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), 7. Jason Holder (Windies), 8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), 9. Nathan Lyon (Australia), 10. Jasprit Bumrah (India), 11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan).

ICC men’s ODI team: 1. Rohit Sharma (India), 2. Jonny Bairstow (England), 3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt), 4. Joe Root (England), 5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand), 6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk), 7. Ben Stokes (England), 8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), 9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), 10. Kuldeep Yadav (India), 11. Jasprit Bumrah (India).

The Voting Academy was: Javed Hamid Kakar, Emal Pasarly (Afghanistan); Lisa Sthalekar, Andrew Wu, Mike Hussey (Australia) Utpal Shuvro, M. Farid Ahmed, Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh); Julian Guyer, Lawrence Booth, Nasser Hussain (England); Deep Dasgupta, Sunandan Lele, Jasvinder Sidhu (India); Ian Callendar, Barry Chambers (Ireland); Mark Geenty, Ian Smith (New Zealand); Peter Borren (Netherlands); Ramiz Raja, Abdul Mohi Shah, Mazhar Arshad, Bazid Khan (Pakistan); Shaun Pollock, Neil Manthorp, Firdose Moonda (South Africa); Saroj Pathirana, Russel Arnold, Rex Clementine (Sri Lanka); Peter Della Penna (USA), Ian Bishop, Barry Wilkinson, Vinode Mamchan (West Indies); Trisan Holme, Mehluli Sibanda, Mpumelelo Mbangwa (Zimbabwe).