Two injured in marriage hall shed-collapse

LAHORE: Two persons sustained injuries when marriage hall shed, situated opposite Doctors Hospital, collapsed due to heavy rain and hailstorm on Tuesday night.

The victims were

identified as Ijaz and Ali Raza. Most of the participants in the marriage were evacuated unhurt. DG Rescue-1122 also reached the scene and monitored the rescue operation.

HIT TO DEATH: A 24-year-old man was crushed to death by a train in Kot Lakhpat police precincts on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was trying to cross railway line when a train hit him to death. Police have been trying to identify the victim.